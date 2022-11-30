Foot Locker makes c-suite changes

Retail News

Foot Locker said that its chief financial officer, Andrew Page, will leave the company. The retail also said that Elliott Rodgers, whose experience includes stints with Ultra Beauty and Target, has joined the company as chief operations officer. Frank Bracken has been named chief commercial officer. “Separating our commercial activities from our supply chain and IT functions will better position Foot Locker to support growth and enhance operating efficiency as we invest in unleashing the power of our leading retail banners by simplifying our operations and expanding our omnichannel, loyalty, and digital capabilities,” said Mary Dillon, president and CEO.