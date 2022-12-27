For many Japanese, it’s not Christmas without KFC

Retail News

KFC (née Kentucky Fried Chicken) prospered in Japan during the country’s fast-food boom of the 1970’s and 1980’s. With only a 1 percent Christian population, Japan society was largely devoid of Christmas traditions. KFC’s management saw an opportunity to (ahem) teach customers how Americans do Christmas — with a “party barrel” of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Each holiday season since, consumers welcome the sight of Colonel Sanders statues dressed as Santa Clause — and the tradition continues.