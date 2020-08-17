Former CEO fights suit filed by McDonald’s

Retail News

USA Today

Steve Easterbrook, the former CEO of McDonald’s, is fighting a lawsuit brought by the fast food giant against him for allegedly lying about sexual relationships he had with three employees of the company. McDonald’s is seeking to force Mr. Easterbrook to pay damages to the company or forfeit his severance package. Counsel for Mr. Easterbrook has responded that McDonald’s claim that the former CEO lied about his behavior while employed there has no merit. “McDonald’s – a sophisticated entity represented by numerous internal and external experts when it entered into the separation agreement – is aware it cannot credibly allege a breach of contract claim. Instead, it improperly seeks to manufacture claims for a breach of fiduciary duty or fraud.”