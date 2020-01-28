Former exec denies affair with Best Buy CEO Corie Barry

Retail News
Former exec denies affair with Best Buy CEO Corie BarryMinneapolis Star Tribune 01/28/2020
Karl Sanft, who formerly led U.S. retail store operations at Best Buy, has denied an allegation that he had an inappropriate romantic relationship with Corie Barry before she became the consumer electronics retailer’s CEO last June. Mr. Sanft left Best Buy last March to become chief operating officer at 24 Hour Fitness.
