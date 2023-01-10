Former McD’s CEO reaches deal with SEC over misleading statements

Retail News
Former McD’s CEO reaches deal with SEC over misleading statementsThe Wall Street Journal 01/10/2023
Former McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook has agreed to refrain from serving as an officer or director of a publicly traded company for allegedly making misleading statements over his departure from the fast food giant. Mr. Easterbrook, who lost his job for violating McDonald’s personal conduct policy, also agreed to pay a $400,000 fine.
Discussions
