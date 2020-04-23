Former P&G marketing chief says now is the time to advertise

Retail News

Digiday

Jim Stengel spent 25 years at Procter & Gamble and served as its global marketing chief from 2001 throughout 2008. Mr. Stengel, who now advises companies including Nestle, Verizon and Visa, said that slow economic periods provide an opportunity for companies and brands to “accelerate” their marketing activity in the short-term to achieve larger long-term gains. “To the extent you can within your business situation, it is time to keep the money going, obviously with a different voice. Pivot and adjust to be relevant now as behavior has really really shifted quickly,” he told Digiday.