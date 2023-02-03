Former restaurant workers find better jobs outside the industry

Retail News
Former restaurant workers find better jobs outside the industryThe Washington Post 02/03/2023
Restaurants across the country are scrambling to find help, but the reality is that many who previously worked in the industry have found jobs outside it, and they like it. “There’s been a shift away from the sectors where we have the most person-to-person contact,” said Nick Bunker, economic research director at Indeed. “It feels like no one’s working, even though we can tell from government statistics that they are.”
