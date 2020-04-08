Former Starbucks CEO leads effort to get Congress to pass aid for small businesses

Retail News

The Washington Post

One-hundred CEOs from companies including Mastercard, Microsoft and Starbucks are calling on Congress to put a sustained program in place to support small businesses struggling to survive as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The effort, which is being led by former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, calls on the federal government to guarantee loans that give businesses increased flexibility in how they put the money to work. More than four million businesses have received emergency loans from the Small Business Administration as part of a $700 million package passed by Congress earlier this year.