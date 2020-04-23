Former Target exec named Walmart CMO

Retail News

William White, who in 2013 joined Target as its senior VP of Marketing, has been named chief marketing officer at Walmart. Mr. White will report to Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer. Ms. Whiteside said he will be responsible for “plans that worked to drive sales, build brand equity and create a loyal customer following.” He fills a position left open since Barbara Messing left Walmart last August.