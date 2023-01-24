Former Whole Foods associates’ BLM facemask suit dismissed

Retail News

Reuters/Nasdaq

Three former Whole Foods employees claimed in a lawsuit that they were discriminated against when the grocer fired them for refusing to remove the “Black Lives Matter” facemasks that they were wearing on the job. A federal judge yesterday dismissed those charges, ruling that “the evidence demonstrates only that Whole Foods did not strenuously enforce the dress code policy until mid-2020, and that when it increased enforcement, it did so uniformly.”