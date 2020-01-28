Founder used Jeff Bezos’ shareholder letter to launch Chewy.com

Retail News
Founder used Jeff Bezos’ shareholder letter to launch Chewy.comForbes 01/27/2020
Ryan Cohen used Jeff Bezos’ 1997 letter to shareholders as a guide for how to grow Chewy.com and compete with Amazon. “At the end of the day we were really connecting with customers, and people are emotional beings,” Mr. Cohen said. “We’re human, we get it, unlike Amazon.” Mr. Cohen stepped down from Chewy when his company was acquired by PetSmart in 2017.
Discussions
