Free college used as a retail recruiting tool

Retail News

The Associated Press/USA Today

A growing number of companies including Amazon, Chipotle, Lowe’s, Macy’s and Target are offering free college tuition as a perk of employment. Daniella Malave began working for Chipotle at 17 and now the 24-year-old works as a recruiting analyst for the chain in New Jersey. Ms. Malave graduated with a degree in business management from Wilmington University in 2020. “I didn’t have to pay for my education,” she said. “Every time I say it out loud, I’m like, ‘Is this real?’”