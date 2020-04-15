French court orders Amazon to reassess health risks for warehouse workers

Retail News
French court orders Amazon to reassess health risks for warehouse workersReuters 04/15/2020
Amazon.com said it may have to temporarily close warehouses in France after a court there ruled that the e-tailing giant must conduct a thorough investigation into the risk of COVID-19 transmission between employees working in the facilities. The court said Amazon should limit deliveries to essential products while it conducts its risk assessment. Amazon employs 10,000 people at six warehouses in France.
