Fruit and veggie prices are on the rise

Retail News
Fruit and veggie prices are on the riseThe Washington Post 02/07/2022
Fresh fruit and vegetable prices have avoided some of the price spikes that have affected other categories in recent years. That, however, appears to be ending as avocado prices have doubled and the cost of blueberries has risen 45 percent. Price hikes are tied to imports as the U.S. brings more goods in from outside the country during the winter months.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!