GameStop cuts pay as it plans to reopen stores

GameStop cuts pay as it plans to reopen storesKotaku 04/22/2020
GameStop is reopening its stores in Georgia and South Carolina after the governors in those states gave the okay for some businesses to open locations to customers. GameStop currently has one-third of its stores closed across the U.S., with the rest offering curbside pickup. GameStop also announced that c-suite executives and corporate workers were taking temporary pay cuts. The retailer also offered some employees the option of taking unpaid furloughs.
