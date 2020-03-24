Retail News

GameStop decides it is no longer ‘essential’ to keep stores open

Kotaku 03/23/2020

GameStop has closed all its stores to customers who can now place orders online for delivery or pickup at stores that remain operating. The gaming chain came under criticism last week after management told hourly workers in stores that it intended to keep stores operating as usual since they delivered “essential” products and services to consumers. GameStop has also been accused of not providing stores with cleaning supplies and instructing store personnel to purchase supplies on their own locally.

