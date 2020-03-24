GameStop decides it is no longer ‘essential’ to keep stores open

Retail News
GameStop decides it is no longer ‘essential’ to keep stores openKotaku 03/23/2020
GameStop has closed all its stores to customers who can now place orders online for delivery or pickup at stores that remain operating. The gaming chain came under criticism last week after management told hourly workers in stores that it intended to keep stores operating as usual since they delivered “essential” products and services to consumers. GameStop has also been accused of not providing stores with cleaning supplies and instructing store personnel to purchase supplies on their own locally.
