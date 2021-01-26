Retail News

GameStop’s stock jumps another 50 percent

CNBC 01/25/2021

Investor exuberance about GameStop’s prospects have risen above $90 a share based on the addition of Ryan Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of Chewy, to the retailer’s board of directors. Optimism about the sales prospects for upcoming video game titles has also contributed to the 245 percent spike in the company’s share price this month.

