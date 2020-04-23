Gap did not pay $115M in rent this month

Retail News
Gap did not pay $115M in rent this monthReuters 04/23/2020
Gap Inc. reported in a securities filing that it stopped paying rent on stores it closed across North America in response to government stay-at-home and social distancing orders. The total expense for April comes to about $115 million. The retailer said it will need to take further action to cut costs and secure loans to give it the liquidity it will require to stay in business.
Discussions
