Gap’s sales and earnings beat expectations, names new CFO

Retail News

CNBC

Gap Inc.’s sales and earnings were not great for the fourth quarter, but the retail clothing chain operator did beat Wall Street’s expectations. Same-store sales for the company were down one percent, better than the 3.8 percent decline that analysts forecast. Earnings per share were 58 cents, much better than the consensus of 41 cents. It was also announced that Old Navy chief financial officer Katrina O’Connell has been named CFO for Gap Inc.