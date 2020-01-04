Gap putting 80K+ workers on furlough

Retail News
Gap putting 80K+ workers on furloughFortune 03/31/2020
Gap Inc. is among a growing list of major retailers that are furloughing employees as they are forced to close stores to protect workers and customers from COVID-19. The parent company of its namesake chain, Banana Republic, Old Navy and other retail businesses, takes the action as roughly 40 percent of all stores in the U.S. have been forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a GlobalData Retail estimate.
