Gap speeds robot implementations for online orders

In an accelerated move in response to the coronavirus crisis, Gap is rushing more robots into its warehouses to fulfill online orders without the need for human contact. Gap had placed an order with vendor Kindred AI early this year for 106 robots designed to pick orders. Plans were to have them in operation by the fall. Once the pandemic hit, Kevin Kuntz, senior vice president of global logistics fulfillment at gap asked the company, “Can you get them here earlier?”