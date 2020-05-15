Gardening is good for those with the stay-at-home order blues

Retail News

The Washington Post

Mental health experts have been issuing warnings about the potential for increased depression as a result of various worries brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Now, a new study of 370 adults in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area shows that one way people can help fight off the blues is by doing a little gardening in their yards. The mental health boost that comes from gardening appears to be particularly strong in women and those living on low incomes.