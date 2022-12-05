Retail News

Gen Z went to the mall on Black Friday

CNN 12/05/2022

Gen Z consumers seem unfettered by inflation when it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts. “One standout this Black Friday was the high turnout of Gen Z in stores,” said Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry analyst with NPD. “Younger consumers flooded the mall, treating Black Friday as a social event. They came early, they came with friends, and they came to shop.”

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!