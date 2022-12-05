Gen Z went to the mall on Black Friday

Retail News
Gen Z went to the mall on Black FridayCNN 12/05/2022
Gen Z consumers seem unfettered by inflation when it comes to shopping for Christmas gifts. “One standout this Black Friday was the high turnout of Gen Z in stores,” said Kristen Classi-Zummo, apparel industry analyst with NPD. “Younger consumers flooded the mall, treating Black Friday as a social event. They came early, they came with friends, and they came to shop.”
