Geoffrey heads the Toys’R’Us world tour 2022

Retail News

Forbes

Toys”R”Us is sending its mascot, Geoffrey, on a world tour including stops in Europe, the Middle East, South Africa and Asia in an effort to raise the company’s visibility around the globe. “I think it comes as a surprise to people how big and how global Toys’R’Us is right now, with 900 stores globally today,” said Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global, which holds a controlling stake in Toys”R”Us. “Even more surprising to people, and more exciting,” Mr. Shmidman said, “is we’re growing our retail footprint by over 50% this year.”