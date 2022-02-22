Georgia c-stores seek level playing field in e-vehicle charging market

Retail News
Georgia c-stores seek level playing field in e-vehicle charging marketThe Atlanta Journal-Constitution 02/22/2022
Georgia’s convenience stores see an opportunity to get into the electric vehicle charging market. They just don’t want to make the investments if, in the end, they will wind up competing head-to-head with Georgia Power. “Competing with a monopoly is one of our biggest concerns,” Angela Holland, president of the Georgia Association of Convenience Stores, last week told a state House of Representatives committee.
