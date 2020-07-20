Ghost food halls offer a lifeline to restaurants

Retail News
Ghost food halls offer a lifeline to restaurantsThe Washington Post 07/18/2020
Ghost food halls bring together restaurants that specialize in various cuisines to offer consumers the option of ordering a wide range of meals from a single location for delivery or pickup. Ghostline in the nation’s capital, Kitchen United Mix in California and Click Virtual Food Hall in Houston are three examples.

