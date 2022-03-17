Giant Food makes pickup free for all online orders

Retail News

Giant Food is offering free pickup for groceries with no minimum order. The grocer previously charged a $2.95 fee for grocery pickup. “E-commerce demand continues to escalate, as more customers discover the time-saving benefits of online shopping at Giant,” said Gregg Dorazio, director of e-commerce at Giant Food. “Free pickup on all orders makes this personalized service even more accessible. What could be more convenient than letting our trained associates do the shopping for you? We guarantee 100% satisfaction. Our customers can count on us to select the freshest foods.”