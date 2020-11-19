Giant Foods apologizes for ‘super spread’ Thanksgiving ad

Retail News
Giant Foods apologizes for ‘super spread’ Thanksgiving adToday 11/19/2020
The December issue of Giant Foods’ Savory magazine included a photo of fruit, cheese and shrimp platters available for the holidays with the caption “Hosting? Plan A Super Spread.” The ad brought up negative connotations of so-called super spreader events that have been tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The grocery chain issued a statement that read, in part, “While, in hindsight, the choice of words was a poor one, Giant had no intentions of insensitivity. We continue to encourage people to practice safe social distancing practices for celebrating the holidays in line with CDC recommendations.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!