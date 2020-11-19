Giant Foods apologizes for ‘super spread’ Thanksgiving ad

Retail News

Today

The December issue of Giant Foods’ Savory magazine included a photo of fruit, cheese and shrimp platters available for the holidays with the caption “Hosting? Plan A Super Spread.” The ad brought up negative connotations of so-called super spreader events that have been tied to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The grocery chain issued a statement that read, in part, “While, in hindsight, the choice of words was a poor one, Giant had no intentions of insensitivity. We continue to encourage people to practice safe social distancing practices for celebrating the holidays in line with CDC recommendations.”