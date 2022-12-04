Retail News

Google automates wherever it can

The Wall Street Journal 04/11/2022

Kristin Reinke, vice president and head of finance at Google, sees automation as key to optimizing her group’s performance. “Anything that can be automated, we strive to automate,” she said, “There’s so much judgment that is required as a finance organization, and that’s something that you can’t automate, but you can automate the more routine activities of a finance organization by giving them these tools.”

