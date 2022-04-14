Greenwashing is the corporate norm, not the exception

Retail News
Greenwashing is the corporate norm, not the exceptionFast Company 04/14/2022
A survey of CEOs and other c-suite executives in the U.S. finds that 68 percent admit their companies are guilty of greenwashing activity. Eighty percent of executives say their company is “above average” when it comes to sustainability initiatives, even as 65 percent say they aren’t sure how to go about making progress on green issues.
