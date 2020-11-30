Grocers prep in-store pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

Retail News
Grocers prep in-store pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccinesThe Wall Street Journal 11/30/2020
Supermarkets are installing freezers and purchasing medical gear to prepare for the influx of customers looking to be immunized with COVID-19 vaccines when they become publicly available next year. Albertsons, Kroger and others are taking part in a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program to administer vaccines following approval by the Food and Drug Administration.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!