Retail News

Grocers prep in-store pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

The Wall Street Journal 11/30/2020

Supermarkets are installing freezers and purchasing medical gear to prepare for the influx of customers looking to be immunized with COVID-19 vaccines when they become publicly available next year. Albertsons, Kroger and others are taking part in a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program to administer vaccines following approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

