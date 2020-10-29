Retail News

Grocery shoppers are focused on saving money

Eat This, Not That! 10/29/2020

Fifty-eight percent of consumers are shopping at grocery stores where regular prices are low, and 43 percent say they are picking the lowest-priced products to put into their shopping carts, according to dunnhumby’s latest Consumer Pulse Survey. Thirty-four percent say that Walmart provides them with the biggest value for their dollars spent, followed by 12 percent who mentioned Aldi and nine percent who chose Kroger.

MORE ON THIS STORY...

MORE RETAIL NEWS HEADLINES...

Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!