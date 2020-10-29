Grocery shoppers are focused on saving money

Retail News
Grocery shoppers are focused on saving moneyEat This, Not That! 10/29/2020
Fifty-eight percent of consumers are shopping at grocery stores where regular prices are low, and 43 percent say they are picking the lowest-priced products to put into their shopping carts, according to dunnhumby’s latest Consumer Pulse Survey. Thirty-four percent say that Walmart provides them with the biggest value for their dollars spent, followed by 12 percent who mentioned Aldi and nine percent who chose Kroger.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!