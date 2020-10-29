Grocery shoppers are focused on saving money

Retail News

Fifty-eight percent of consumers are shopping at grocery stores where regular prices are low, and 43 percent say they are picking the lowest-priced products to put into their shopping carts, according to dunnhumby’s latest Consumer Pulse Survey. Thirty-four percent say that Walmart provides them with the biggest value for their dollars spent, followed by 12 percent who mentioned Aldi and nine percent who chose Kroger.