Grocery workers see health risks increasing as COVID cases spike

Retail News
Grocery workers see health risks increasing as COVID cases spikeCNBC 11/23/2020
It’s hard to believe that people would let down their guards when the numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have been spiking across most of the U.S. but grocery workers represented by the United Food and Commercial Workers union say that is happening in many locations. The union reports that it has lost at least 350 members to the virus since the outbreak began earlier this year.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!