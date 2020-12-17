Group says Amazon’s annual plastic waste could encircle the earth 500 times

Retail News
Group says Amazon’s annual plastic waste could encircle the earth 500 timesThe Detroit News 12/15/2020
The environmental group Oceana says Amazon is boosting the amount of plastic it uses each year, which poses an ever greater threat to the world’s waterways. The group says that just the amount that gets into the world’s waterways equals a delivery van’s worth of plastic every 70 minutes. Amazon says the group is miscalculating its waste and use of plastic and that it is working on reductions.
Discussions
