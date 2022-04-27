Gummies are everywhere

Retail News
Gummies are everywhereThe New York Times 04/26/2022
Gummies started out in candy and have since expanded into other categories including wellness. “Gummies are the most popular kind of candy,” said Marcia Mogelonsky, a director of insight at Mintel Food & Drink. “It’s not surprising that they are turning up everywhere else. They have a certain resonance. It’s one of those nostalgic things.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!