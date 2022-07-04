Gun control advocates want FTC to regulate firearm ads like tobacco

Retail News
Gun control advocates want FTC to regulate firearm ads like tobaccoThe New York Times 04/07/2022
Gun control advocates claim that gun manufacturers are engaged in deceptive advertising practices along the same lines of big tobacco in the past. Groups are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate deceptive advertising practices that they believe are commonplace in the firearms industry.
