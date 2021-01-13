H-E-B’s Ship-to-Home service remains on hold

Retail News
H-E-B’s Ship-to-Home service remains on holdSan Antonio Express-News 01/13/2021
H-E-B paused its Ship-to-Home service, which delivers more than 50,000 items sold by the retailer across the U.S., early on during the novel coronavirus pandemic to focus on locals served by its network of stores. The service remains on hold as the grocery retailer continues to deal with customers under siege from the spread of COVID-19 across the Lone Star state.
