Hannaford Supermarkets looks to use 100 percent renewable energy by 2024

Thirty percent of Hannaford Supermarkets’ current electricity usage in its operations comes from renewable sources. The Ahold Delhaize division is looking to reach 100 percent by the end of 2024. “Doing what’s right for our business includes doing what’s right for our associates, community and our planet. Powering Hannaford with 100 percent renewable energy sources will make an immediate, positive impact on greenhouse gas emissions,” said Mike Vail, president of Hannaford.