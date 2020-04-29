Hedge funds think Neiman Marcus should put itself up for sale

Retail News

Reuters

An investor group including Mudrick Capital Management and Third Point plan to challenge a $600 million financing deal that Neiman Marcus has put in place to keep it going after the chain files for bankruptcy protection. The investors, according to people familiar with the matter, are urging the board to put the business up for sale. Hudson’s Bay Co., which launched an unsuccessful bid for Neiman Marcus last year, is seen as a dark horse bidder in a potential sale scenario.