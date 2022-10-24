Higher shipping costs pressure retailers to adapt

Retail News
Higher shipping costs pressure retailers to adaptThe Wall Street Journal 10/24/2022
FedEx, United Parcel Service and the United States Postal Service are all taking prices up for parcel deliveries, forcing companies to buy trucks to make their own deliveries, charge for deliveries or extend the time for packages to arrive. None of the solutions are ideal as companies keep looking for ways to manage costs and improve profitability.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!