H&M and Lululemon back fund to cut fashion supply chain’s carbon emissions

Retail News

Reuters

H&M Group and Lululemon Athletica are among a group of backers of a $250 million fund to cut carbon emissions in the fashion industry’s supply chain. The non-profit Apparel Impact Institute’s Fashion Climate Fund is also looking to raise $2 billion to scale solutions. “The urgency to address the climate issues has never been more acute. Early-stage innovations and new solutions play a critical role, but the impact does not happen before they can be scaled, and the industry starts adopting and implementing them,” said the H&M Foundation’s Christiane Dolva.