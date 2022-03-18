H&M opens online marketplace with plans to expand

Retail News
H&M opens online marketplace with plans to expandReuters/U.S. News & World Report 03/17/2022
H&M is selling fashion brands it does not produce for the first time on its sites operating in Sweden and Germany. “Customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Kangol, among others,” said an H&M spokesperson. “We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!