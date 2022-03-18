H&M opens online marketplace with plans to expand

Retail News

Reuters/U.S. News & World Report

H&M is selling fashion brands it does not produce for the first time on its sites operating in Sweden and Germany. “Customers are now able to shop from more brands in the H&M Group family, as well as from a curated selection of other fashion brands such as Lee, Wrangler and Kangol, among others,” said an H&M spokesperson. “We launched the concept in Germany in March. We will continue to add brands going forward and expand the concept to other markets.”