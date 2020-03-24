Hobby Lobby founder says God decided the chain should keep its stores open

Retail News
Hobby Lobby founder says God decided the chain should keep its stores openBusiness Insider 03/23/2020
Hobby Lobby founder David Green said the decision has been made for the chain’s stores to remain open based on a message his wife received from God. While noting that the company may be forced to “tighten our belts” going forward, Mr. Green said that employees can take comfort “in knowing that God is in control.”
