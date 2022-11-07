Home Depot associates in Philly vote against union

Retail News
Home Depot associates in Philly vote against unionThe Associated Press/ABC News 11/07/2022
Workers at a Home Depot store in Philadelphia voted 165 to 51 against forming a union, according to the National Labor Relations Board. A company spokesperson said that Home Depot’s leadership was “happy that the associates at this store voted to continue working directly with the company. That connection is important to our culture, and we will continue listening to our associates and making The Home Depot a great place to work and grow.”
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!