Home Depot ends sales of N95 masks, donates inventory to healthcare workers

Home Depot is donating its inventory of N95 masks to hospitals, healthcare workers and first responders after deciding to no longer sell the items in its stores or on its website. “We asked stores to search for any leftover that might be in the overhead, or anywhere else, and to donate them locally,” said Sara Gorman, a spokesperson for the retailer. “We redirected all shipments in our supply chain to be donated to hospitals, healthcare providers and first responders around the country. As an extra precaution, we locked them down with a stop-sale beginning last week.”