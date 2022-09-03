Retail News
House Judiciary Committee says Amazon may have engaged in ‘potentially criminal conduct’The Washington Post 03/09/2022
A bipartisan group of members on the House Judiciary Committee have alerted the Justice Department about “potentially criminal conduct” by Amazon.com and its senior executives. The House members sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland accusing Amazon of conduct that appeared to be designed to “influence, obstruct, or impede” the committee’s work.
Discussions
