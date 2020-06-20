Hudson Yards tries to avoid being taken down by COVID-19

Retail News
Hudson Yards tries to avoid being taken down by COVID-19The New York Times 06/19/2020
Hudson Yards, the massive $25 billion real estate project with retail shops, restaurants and office space in Manhattan, has been virtually empty since March. How quickly New York City rebounds from the business impact of the coronavirus remains to be seen and it is one question that Hudson Yards needs an answer to soon.
Discussions
Check out RetailWire's Engaging Online Discussions Featuring Our Exclusive Braintrust!