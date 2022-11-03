Hy-Vee is closing its stores on Thanksgiving

Retail News

KCRG

Hy-Vee is closing all 285 of its stores on Thanksgiving Day, marking the first time in the chain’s 92-year history that it has closed on the holiday. “Thanksgiving Day is about gratitude. The last several years have been some of the most challenging our employees have experienced and this is our way of showing our appreciation for everything they do on a daily basis to serve our customers,” said Jeremy Gosch, CEO, and president of Hy-Vee. “By closing our stores on Thanksgiving Day, we can give back to our employees by providing them time to focus on their own celebrations.”