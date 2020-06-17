Hy-Vee raising funds to send essential supplies to Twin Cities’ food banks

Retail News
Hy-Vee raising funds to send essential supplies to Twin Cities’ food banksSupermarket News 06/16/2020
Hy-Vee has launched its “Stuff-A-Truck” campaign to raise funds that will go to providing food and other essential supplies to food banks and local organizations in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The supermarket chain’s customers can donate money at any checkout. Hy-Vee is hoping to fill at least 11 semi-trucks with supplies. “We are committed to promoting racial unity and equality for all,” said Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker in a statement. “One way we can help do that is by taking care of areas that are currently food deserts so no one ever has to think about going hungry.”
