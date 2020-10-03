Hy-Vee to shutter online fulfillment centers

Retail News

Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

Hy-Vee has informed the Minnesota Department of Employment & Economic Development that it plans to close its online fulfillment center in Eagan. The facility, which employs more than 300 people, is slated to close on May 6. The grocer said it expects to shift functions to area stores and that some employees from the Eagan warehouse will be redeployed to those locations. Hy-Vee is also closing online fulfillment centers in Des Moines, Kansas City and Omaha.